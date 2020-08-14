KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Joel Embiid is back on the NBA’s injury report.
The 76ers center is listed as questionable for Friday night’s seeding-game finale against the Houston Rockets because of soreness in his left ankle. Meanwhile, Glenn Robinson III is questionable with a left hip pointer.
Embiid missed Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns after spraining his left ankle Sunday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The three-time All-Star returned Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, but received X-rays on his right wrist at intermission. Results were negative, but he sat out the second half because he was scheduled to play limited minutes.
Embiid also missed the final two scrimmages with right calf tightness.
Robinson suffered a hip pointer July 26 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Sixers’ second of three scrimmages. He was sidelined until the loss to the Blazers. He also played against the Suns, but was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game because of hip soreness.
The Houston Rockets are without guard Russell Westbrook (right quad strain). Sixers power forward Ben Simmons is still in Philadelphia rehabilitating his left knee after Monday’s surgery.