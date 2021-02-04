The dunk gave the Sixers a 9-7 lead, one that they would never relinquish. The Sixers fed off the momentum of that play. It was also the first of four straight shots that Embiid would hit. He got his first rest with the 2 minutes and 25 seconds left in the first quarter and the Sixers well in command with a 25-9 lead, forcing the Hornets to play catch-up the rest of the game.