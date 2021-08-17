Joel Embiid and the Sixers have reached agreement on a four-year, $196 million extension, according to ESPN.

The deal would lock up Embiid through the 2026-27 season and is fully guaranteed, so the Sixers are banking on a clean bill of health from their four-time All-Star, who represented himself in negotiations.

Embiid, 27, became eligible for a super-max extension after earning second-team All-NBA honors this past season. A new collective bargaining agreement might come in 2023-24, and that could push Embiid’s extension to more than $200 million. The current number is with a projected salary cap of $124.9 million in 2023.

Rudy Gobert signed the largest deal for a center in league history in December 2020 when he inked a five-year, $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz. Embiid’s contract would make him the highest paid center annually in NBA history.