Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference player of the month for December on Tuesday, becoming the first 76ers player to win the award five times.

Embiid averaged 35.4 points on 54.5% shooting along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks and 3.5 turnovers in 12 games. He also shot 41.7% from beyond the three-point line. The seven-year veteran is second in the league in scoring at 33.2 points this season. He’s also averaging 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

The 7-foot-2 center produced nine games of 31 points or more and three with at least 44 points in the month. His highlight was a 53-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 11. Embiid capped the month with a 16-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

On Dec. 27, Embiid scored 48 points and passed Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain to take over second place for the most 40-plus-point performances in franchise history. With 32 such games, Embiid trails only Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (76).

Embiid’s other player of the month awards came in January 2019, January 2021, December 2021 and January 2022. He and Iverson are the only Sixers to win the award at least four times.

Embiid is expected to garner his sixth consecutive All-Star selection later this month. He’s one of only four players in franchise history to be named a starter in at least five All-Star Games, joining Iverson and Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Dolph Schayes.