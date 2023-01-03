The 76ers had success with their three-guard lineup.

Georges Niang continued to hit big shots, and Tobias Harris was the forgotten one.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during Monday’s 120-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harden, Maxey and Melton lineup

The Sixers had success with a three-guard lineup of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton.

The trio haven’t been on the floor together as a group much this season because of injuries. But Harden was asked what he sees from the lineup.

“Attacking, attacking,” he said. “Offensive spacing and the way we can get to the paint and create for one another. I think with the lineup, we have to do a really good job of rebounding, and tonight we did a solid job.”

The Sixers (22-14) were outrebounded 49-35, and Maxey was still rusty in his second game back from a fractured left foot.

However, Harden finished with 27 points, a game-high eight assists, two steals and one block. Meanwhile, Maxey had 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting along with two assists and three turnovers. And Melton had 11 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Maxey and Harden played the entire fourth quarter. Melton played the final 4 minutes, 52 seconds of the game.

“I think it’s easy on all three of us,” Maxey said of playing with Harden and Melton. “Whoever is getting pressured or whoever they have their hound dog on, any one of us can bring the ball and kind of relieve pressure from each other. And then you have guys that can shoot and handle.”

All three of them can play in the pick-and-roll and come downhill and score. That and the similar competitiveness is one reason why Maxey said it’s cool to play alongside the other guards.

“It’s great and whenever the opportunity presents itself,” he said, “we’ll go out there and try to do our best.”

Niang the snipper

The reserve power forward has a knack for making big shots, and this game was no different.

Niang made 5 of 9 shots - all three-pointers - en route to finishing with 15 points. Twelve of his points came in the first half while making 4 of 6 three-pointers. His fifth three-pointer gave the Sixers a 99-93 advantage with 7:13 left to play.

“If he’s not shooting the ball, he shouldn’t be in the game,” Harden said jokingly. “His job is to shoot the ball, and tonight he did a really good job of it. Yeah, he’s a sharpshooter.”

Niang is shooting 40.7% from beyond the three-point line. Monday’s performance enabled him to snap out of a three-game, three-point shooting slump (3-for-17).

Harris was Mr. Forgotten

It’s hard to believe that Tobias Harris led the Sixers in scoring Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On that night, the power forward finished with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting. But he followed that up with only five points on 2-for-5 shooting in 31 minutes, 29 seconds. His five attempts are tied for a season low.

In two games against the Pelicans, Harris is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 shot attempts.

On Monday, his lone second-half shot attempt came in the third quarter.

Harris is averaging 16.3 points and 12.8 shots.