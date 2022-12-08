With the Sixers largely roaming the perimeter and being dominated on the boards, Joel Embiid’s effort has been questioned in recent games. And that’s not all. The 76ers center’s lackluster pairing with James Harden has also been questioned.

“I just think it’s going to take time,” coach Doc Rivers when asked how the pairing looked in practice. “Today was really our first live practice. But yeah, just them on the floor together is good.

“We actually did a lot of live stuff, which you don’t get a chance to do much in the regular season. So it’s good.”

While Rivers remains optimistic, Embiid and Harden haven’t spent much time together on the court and did not look good as a pairing in the seven games played. Embiid has missed eight games this season because of a sprained left foot, the flu and rest. Meanwhile, Harden returned in Monday night’s double-overtime road loss to the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a strained tendon in his right foot.

The Sixers (12-12), who were off Tuesday and had a light practice Wednesday, should expect eyes to be fixed on Harden and Embiid during Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Part of the heightened focus on their stars is rooted in the Sixers’ record when both are available, which sits at Sixers are 2-5. Those struggles could stem from their styles of play.

Harden, who drives on isolation plays, is ball-dominant, while Embiid is at his best when the Sixers’ offense flows through him.

Despite that distinction, the Sixers have shared positive stories about Harden’s efforts to mesh with the group this week during practice.

“For us, getting everybody in here and having some practice days is important,” Tobias Harris said. “Like offensively for this group, [we need to be] running our stuff and figuring out ways that we can exert all options in the offensive package, playing with pace but using our defense to fuel getting out in transition and running.”

That’s where Embiid’s effort comes into play, as the perennial All-Star looks like he has taken plays off during stretches of the game.

Rivers was asked how he can get Embiid to play hard at all times.

“Well, to play at his pace every time is something we have to do,” Rivers said. “I think he’s doing it overall. Defensively, he goes in and out. Some of the most gifted offensive players, honestly [do it]. But we need him to be more dominant every night, defensively and offensively. But I think he will. When we get everybody back, I think it helps him.”

However, the 7-foot-2 center finished with only seven rebounds in 35 minutes before fouling out in during the first overtime of the Sixers loss to the Rockets. In that game, he had just one in the first half.

“It happens,” Rivers said. “I mean, it does happen. No offense, it means he’s away from the basket.

“You know what’s funny, I didn’t watch that game and see that he wasn’t rebounding in the first half. I just saw that he didn’t have any rebounds.”

Sixers taking precautions at practice

While Harden and Embiid gained valuable work Wednesday, Rivers said the Sixers only had 10 available players for Thursday’s practice.

De’Anthony Melton (lower-back stiffness) was taken out of practice. Danuel House Jr. (foot), Georges Niang (right ankle soreness) and Tyrese Maxey (fractured left foot) all missed practice.

“It was just precautionary,” Rivers said of taking Melton out of practice. “Playing for him, right now, can’t be a lot of fun. ... Danuel had something cut on his foot, not surgery. I guess it’s always surgery if you are cutting. So, you know, he couldn’t put on his shoe until today.”

Niang missed Monday’s game against the Rockets, while Maxey has been sidelined the last nine games.