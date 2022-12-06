HOUSTON — When he was asked what he hoped to see from James Harden on Monday night, 76ers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said a “triple-double.”

Harden didn’t produce one in his first game back from a strained tendon in his right foot. He looked rusty in the Sixers’ 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The defeat at the hands of the struggling Rockets (6-17) dropped the Sixers to 12-12 and capped their winless three-game road trip that also included stops in Cleveland and Memphis.

The Sixers were excited to welcome Harden back following the first two road losses. But Houston guards Jalen Green (27 points) and Kevin Porter Jr. (24 points) spoiled his return.

Early on, it appeared Harden’s presence on the floor would make things easier for his teammates. For the most part in the first quarter, Harden didn’t try to score. He looked to get teammates the ball after missing 14 games with the injury. Harden also displayed vocal leadership in the game, from the bench and during timeouts.

However as the game progressed, it was obvious that he and his teammates have to reestablish their timing. It was also obvious that Harden has to regain his shot.

After making his first shot, Harden missed his next five en route to a 4-for-19 shooting night.

Harden finished with 21 points, seven assists, and seven turnovers in 38 minutes, 25 seconds in what was labeled a “minutes restricted game.” against his former team.

“I feel good,” Harden said. “We didn’t come away with the win like we wanted to. But for myself personally, I felt good. Too many turnovers, easy shots that I missed that just were rusty for whatever reason. But definitely a game we should have won.”

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were the Sixers’ best players on this night. Embiid, the All-Star center, finished with a game-high 39 points along with seven rebounds, two blocks, and five turnovers before fouling out in overtime. Harris added a season-high 27 points while making a career-high tying seven three-pointers in eight attempts. However, he only scored five points combined in the fourth quarter and two overtime sessions.

Still, the main story line of the night was Harden’s return.

His first game since facing the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2 also marked his third time playing in Houston as a member of the opposing team since he left; it was his first time as a Sixer.

Harden won the 2018 MVP award and three scoring titles during his nine seasons in H-Town before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021. However, Harden still resides here in the offseason and is adored by Rockets fans.

He chatted with fans before the game and received a nice applause during introductions.

“Everybody handles it differently,” Rivers said of Harden’s return before the game. “He’s a vet. He’s gone back to places he’s been. But this is different. This is where he was made. This is his home place, his hometown in a lot of ways, basketball speaking. And it will always be a great memory for him, no matter what, whenever he comes here.”

Harden’s night

Harden’s first seven points came from the foul line.

He was fouled while trying to attempt a three-pointer with 7:57 left in the first quarter. Harden made all three foul shots before making a technical foul with 3:33 left in the quarter right before adding two more free throws 32 seconds later. He followed that by splitting a pair with 2:14 left in the quarter before making his first shot attempt — a three-pointer — to put the Sixers up, 26-20, with 1:56 left.

Harden missed his other shot attempt — another three-pointer — from the corner. But he scored 10 points to combine with Embiid for 21 of the Sixers’ 30 first-quarter points.

Harden missed all four of his second-quarter shot attempts, and didn’t attempt a shot while playing 4:38 in the third. In the fourth quarter, Harden shot 2-for-9. His second made basket — a three-pointer — knotted the score at 108 with 1:27 left. Harden came back and missed what would have been the go-ahead basket with 40.1 seconds left. Then he had a three-pointer blocked with the score still tied with 5.4 seconds left.

The game went to overtime after Jalen Green missed a three at the buzzer. Harden went 0-for-2 in the first overtime, then making 1-of-2 in the second OT.

Overtimes

Porter split a pair of foul shots with 2.9 seconds left to tie the score at 117. He got to the foul line after driving to the basket and being fouled by Embiid, who was disqualified by picking up his sixth foul on the play.

The Sixers got the ball with 1.2 seconds left after Porter missed the second foul shot. Harden, however, misfired a potential game-winning three at the buzzer.

The Rockets scored the first six points of the second overtime with Harden on the bench and Embiid having fouled out. Houston went to take a nine-point victory.

“I had to fight to stay on the court just because there was a certain plan in place before the game started,” said Harden, who checked back in with 2:27 remaining in the second overtime. “But once you are out there as a competitor, you want to try to win. So I know that wasn’t in the script. But we got a couple of days in between games [to rest].”

Embiid goes to locker room

Embiid was subbed out of the game with 2:45 left in the third quarter. He then headed to the locker room to change his uniform due to having blood on it. He returned to the bench area with 9:27 remaining in the game. He stood next to Rivers for a moment before walking over to the scorer’s table. Embiid checked back into the game with 8:38 to play.

“I don’t know what took so long,” Rivers said of Embiid’s time in the locker room. “I was going crazy on the sideline. I kept asking, I kept looking and no Joel. He had blood all over. So they had to take everything down and put [the uniform] back.

“I think the blood rule is insane, Don’t even get me started on that anymore. That was back in the ’80s. We need to relook at that rule. But we don’t.”

Minutes later, Embiid fell backward after being hit in the face while defending in the paint. He grimaced in pain after getting up and got down on one knee during a break in the action. Then he approached the referees to talk about the no-call on the play.

Up next

The Sixers will have three days off before entertaining the Los Angeles Lakerson Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. The matchup vs. against the Lakers (10-12) will be the first of a seven-game homestand.