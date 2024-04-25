Joel Embiid was everything in Game 3: Maddening, marvelous, savior of a series

Let’s begin with the first half. It’s a worthy starting point, because it does a lot to explain how a player so talented can have so many detractors. No doubt, you’ve heard them. You may be one of them yourself.

The dynamic has always been a curious one. In a lot of cities, Joel Embiid would be known only by the balance of his account. He is an MVP, a perennial All-Star, one of the top two players at his position, one of the top two or three in his franchise’s history, one of the top five or 10 in the game, a member of the most exclusive caste of basketball players on the planet, the ones who make a team an instant force to be reckoned with, if not a contender then one that is at least expected to win 50-plus games, regardless of the players who happen to surround him.

Here in Philly, there is a different set of adjectives that often become focal points. Immature, halfhearted, out-of-control, preoccupied to the detriment of both himself and his team.

They are silly words to define him by, given the transformation we witnessed with this Sixers franchise from the moment he stepped on a court. This season, we saw first hand just how valuable he is. Without him, they played like a borderline lottery team. With him, they suddenly are very much alive in a first-round playoff series against the second-seeded team in the East.

Yet it’s helpful to understand where the critics come from. They come from stretches like the first half of Thursday night’s 125-114 win over the Knicks. Even after the virtuoso performance we witnessed over the game’s final two quarters — when he scored 29 of his game-high 50 points — it will be the first half that people ultimately remember if the Sixers don’t end up winning this series.

Embiid was frustrated, and he let it show. It was late in the first quarter, and the Knicks were doing what they do. Crashing, driving, bobbing, weaving, passing, passing again, forcing the Sixers to scramble like the court was a game of Everybody’s It. The first half was a scramble, and the Scrambler-in-Chief did not look pleased to be involved.

He’d spent much of the opening period throwing his arms in the air, gesturing wildly, towering over referees while pleading his case. He’d already been investigated for a flagrant foul after attempting an ill-advised and curiously timed swim move over Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein well away from the action. Now, he was on the court, on his butt, after taking a shoulder from a driving OG Anunoby. An offensive foul should have been called, but it wasn’t. Embiid reacted as few other NBA greats would: by reaching up from the hardwood and grabbing Anunoby’s legs as he went up for a layup. The move was egregious, and the flagrant call was easy.

Then came the second period. Embiid knew he had two fouls. He knew there were still five minutes of crunch time remaining. Yet he committed himself to a hard drive to the hoop despite the fact that Mitchell Robinson was several feet off of him and in solid position in front of the hoop. You can argue that Robinson flopped. But it was a call that was destined to be made the moment Embiid committed himself.

With three fouls, Embiid was forced to spend the rest of the half playing tentative defense. The Sixers entered the locker room trailing by three points. They looked out of sync, off-kilter, every man for himself. The only thing standing between them and a serious deficit was a clutch off-the-bench performance by Cam Payne.

This was Embiid at his worst. And, yeah, it had a negative impact. But it paled in comparison to the impact Embiid has when he is at his best.

Enter the second half.

He was everything the Sixers needed him to be. Aggressive but in control. Those three fouls he had with five minutes left in the first half? He never added another. He was unorthodox but in the smoothest most stimulating sort of way. He’d entered the night shooting 4-of-17 from three-point range, the kind of performance that prompts people to argue that he should spend all of his time in the paint. Except, there are nights when the shot is the difference, as it was in Game 3. Fifteen of his game-high 50 points came from deep, on 5-of-7 shooting. He was smart. He got to the foul line for an astonishing 21 attempts, connecting on all but two.

The final line: 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

Most important was the scoreboard: 125-114 Sixers, suddenly one game away from evening the series.

With most players, you have to take the bad with the good. With Embiid, you take the bad with the great.

Over the long haul, the trade-off is a resounding net positive for the Sixers.

It most certainly was in Game 3.