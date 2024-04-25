Joel Embiid battling mild case of Bell’s palsy on left side of his face
In recent days, Embiid appeared to have trouble blinking, wore sunglasses in the locker room, and kept his head down during interviews following a Game 2 loss.
Now we know why Joel Embiid wore sunglasses this week.
The 76ers center has been receiving treatment for a mild case of Bell’s palsy for the past week. The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder started dealing with the condition before the Sixers’ NBA Play-In Tournament victory over the Miami Heat on April 17.
Embiid’s condition affected the facial muscles on the left side of his face. The reigning MVP donned a pair of sunglasses to cover the condition, but drew attention by doing so. Media members asked if the glasses were work as a result of Embiid being hit in the left side of his face in Game 1.
However, the Sixers kept saying Embiid was fine.