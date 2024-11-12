Sixers expect adjustment period to accompany Joel Embiid’s return; NBA Cup tips off with special court

Joel Embiid’s debut will give the 76ers a much-needed boost.

However, there is going to be an adjustment phase once he hits the court with his new teammates Tuesday night against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

“You have to expect there to be hiccups and ... stuff like that,” Caleb Martin said. “You understand that’s what comes with putting a new team together and bringing pieces back. You just expect the unexpected, so you have to be ready for anything.

“I understand that things might not be as fluid, but it will be a blessing and surprise if it is.”

The 7-foot-2 center missed the Sixers' entire preseason and the first six contests for what the team called knee injury management. He then served a three-game suspension for shoving Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the Sixers’ locker room on Nov. 2.



Hours before his return, Embiid was drenched in sweat as he performed shooting drills on the arena’s court for 15 minutes following Tuesday morning’s shootaround. The 2023 league MVP was locked in and in good spirits while working on three-point shooting, midrange jumpers, floaters, and hook shots.

NBA Cup tips off

The Sixers are kicking off a journey they hope will end with a trip to Las Vegas.

Tuesday night‘s contest against the Knicks will be centered on Embiid’s season debut, but it also serves as the NBA Cup opener for both squads. The Sixers (2-7) and Knicks (4-5) are lumped into the East Group A alongside the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

The tournament tips off Tuesday in team markets and will culminate in Sin City, with the semifinals scheduled for Dec. 14 and the championship game three days later on Dec. 17.

“This definitely does,” Martin said of the in-season tournament bringing excitement to the early part of the season. “It gives a different type of excitement in the regular season. Kind of gives you that playoff feel, and gives guys something to look forward to, early on. And obviously, the incentives that come with it makes that that much better.”

Based on their performance, players stand to earn money in addition to their NBA salaries. Each player on the eight teams that reach the quarterfinals will receive at least $50,000. Meanwhile, players on the championship team will receive $500,000.

Each team will play four games against group opponents, including two games at home and two on the road. Group games will be played on Tuesday and Friday nights, starting on Tuesday and running through Dec. 3 on what will be called “Cup Nights.”

The winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination knockout round. The quarterfinals will be played in team markets on Dec. 10 and 11 before the tourney transitions to Vegas.

After Tuesday, the Sixers’ next cup game will be against the Magic on Friday at the Kia Center. Then, they’ll entertain the Nets on Nov. 22 before capping cup play versus the Hornets on Dec. 3 at the Spectrum Center.

One other signature of NBA Cup games will be the special courts, which prominently display the new trophy that will be awarded to the champions.

The Sixers‘ court features several shades of blue and has a larger-than-life NBA Cup at center court along with similar silhouettes in the lanes. The Sixers’ logo is surrounding by 13 stars in a circle, representing the original 13 American colonies, in the midcourt area. Meanwhile, the word Philadelphia is displayed in cursive writing on the baseline. Brotherly Love, also displayed in cursive writing, is located in the out of bounds area opposite the scorer’s table.