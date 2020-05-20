To his credit, Embiid returned in good shape on March 11 against the Detroit Pistons after missing the previous five games because of the shoulder sprain. He finished with a team-high 30 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds in just 26 minutes, 41 seconds of action in the 124-106 rout and both teams’ final game before the shutdown. But Thursday will mark the 71st day since he played in that game.