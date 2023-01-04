Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play for the 76ers tonight in their home game against the Indiana Pacers with left foot soreness, according to the NBA’s injury report on Wednesday afternoon.

The All-Star center was also listed as questionable to play Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans because of back soreness, but he went on to total 42 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the Sixers’ victory.

The uncertain status comes one day after Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for December. He entered Wednesday ranked second in the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game, and is also averaging 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Embiid has missed eight of the Sixers’ first 36 games because of injury, illness or rest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.