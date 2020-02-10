I realize that I’m part of a minority of puritanical zealots that discourages booing of anyone at any time. But booing has become part of the fabric of our sports. Worse, it has become part of the arsenal that home fans employ to get their desired result: better play. It is contradictory behavior. Booing inevitably is more toxic than helpful. It might be dumb, but it sure is entertaining. Especially when the players fight back.