Sixers-Warriors takeaways: Joel Embiid stays in too long; 65-game rule appears to be causing harm

SAN FRANCISCO — Joel Embiid had no business remaining in the game as long as he did or even playing.

The NBA’s 65-game player participation rule is a mistake. Now, after Embiid’s latest knee injury, all the good vibes surrounding the 76ers are gone.

Those three things were obvious during Tuesday’s 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Embiid plays too long

I’m not going to criticize Sixers coach Nick Nurse or Embiid for playing against the Warriors.

“Obviously, medical cleared him,” Nurse said. “Joel obviously is a part of that. He said he was feeling good. He said he was a little rusty and hadn’t been on the court for five days. But he said he felt good.”

Advertisement

But the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder sure didn’t look good. He hobbled all over the court for three-and-half quarters before suffering a game-ending left knee injury with 4 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.

This injury was bound to happen based on how Embiid maneuvered all night. He could barely stay upright or move on the court. And he fell several times and made a trip to locker room before being taken out by when Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga dove for the ball and landed on his left knee.

Embiid finished with a season-low 14 points. The seven-time All-Star had more turnovers (eight) and than made shots (five).

He had very little lift on his jumpers or while trying to contest shots. His legs even buckled a few times after defensive plays.

» READ MORE: Sixers holding on by a thread as injuries mount for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Co.

So why did Embiid remain on the court for so long?

“I mean listen, we discussed it a couple of times,” Nurse said. “He continued to say he felt good, so we went with that. Medical said he was good and Joel said he was good. So we just kept going with that.”

But no matter what Embiid said, it was obvious that he was not good. Someone needed to be the adult in the room and protect him from himself. Unfortunately, no one stepped up to do so.

The bad rule

Perhaps Embiid played because he wants to stay in contention to win his second consecutive MVP award.

In April, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. One of the rules that slipped in was the player participation policy, which sets a 65-game threshold for players to be eligible for the league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA teams, etc.

The problem is, Embiid has only played in more than 65 games wice during his career. He played in 68 games two seasons ago and last season he played in 66.

And the way things look, especially after Tuesday, he won’t accomplish that feat this season, which would lead to him being disqualified from defending his MVP title.

» READ MORE: Sixers unable to stop Warriors, and as a result, their losing skid while Joel Embiid leaves with knee injury

The Sixers will find out if this injury could sideline him. But Embiid can only miss five of the Sixers’ remaining 36 games to remain eligible for the award.

“I didn’t sign up for that,” Paul Reed said of the 65-game rule. “I don’t remember signing any paperwork, you feel me? I guess the union okayed it. They probably didn’t have a choice though, to be honest. Yeah, it’s tough.

“It adds a lot of pressure to the players. We were just talking about that. A lot of pressure, especially for dudes like [Embiid who are] trying to get the MVP award.

All this comes after Embiid’s character and heart were questioned because he sat out against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

“I don’t get the pressure you put on one individual,” Kelly Oubre said. ”He’s [great]. We have to appreciate greatness in our sight and to put pressure on him when he is 300 pounds, 7-5.

“He has to do what he has to do. This year, people are really starting to understand his whole career. He’s been trying to make sure his body is right.”

In a funk

There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Sixers back on Jan. 22. The Sixers had just defeated San Antonio, extending their winning streak to six games. On that night, Embiid scored a franchise-record 70.

But since then the Sixers are riding a season-worst, four-game skid while Embiid has been hindered by his knee. The Sixers dropped from third place to fifth in the conference standings.

“As a group, we do [have to stay healthy],” Harris said. “We have to figure out ways, in the midst of all that, to get victories and close-out games.

“So we still have enough talent and capabilities to get more than that.”