Sixers’ Joel Embiid misses shootaround, questionable to play vs. the Heat

MIAMI — Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ shootaround Monday morning at Kesaya Center, and remains questionable to play against the Heat because of an illness.

Embiid has played in only two games this season because of an ongoing knee issue following February meniscus surgery, along with a three-game suspension for shoving Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes during a postgame locker-room altercation. Before Embiid surfaced on Sunday evening’s injury report, coach Nick Nurse said the superstar big man had been a full participant in that day’s practice and was expected to play in the “ballpark” of 33 minutes against the Heat on Monday night.

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player and a seven-time All-Star, totaled 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting, eight rebounds, and six turnovers in Friday’s loss to the Magic.

The Sixers have been plagued by multiple health issues during this dreadful 2-10 start to the season. All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey will miss his sixth consecutive game with a right hamstring strain on Monday, but has returned to on-court activities and is scheduled to be reevaluated this week. Perennial All-Star wing Paul George, the Sixers’ splashy free-agency addition, has also missed six games due to a preseason knee bone bruise. The Sixers have not yet played a game with all three stars on the floor together.

Sickness has been going around the Sixers’ locker room. Backup center Andre Drummond missed last Wednesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and was limited to four first-half minutes in Friday’s loss to the Magic. Veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. also said following Friday’s game that he had been dealing with illness for about a week and a half.

The Sixers finish this three-game road trip Wednesday at the Memphis Grizzlies.