Tyrese Maxey is selling more Sixers jerseys than Joel Embiid. Here’s where they rank.

All of Philadelphia must have Joel Embiid jerseys already, because the NBA released the midseason jersey sale rankings and the reigning MVP didn’t even crack the top 10 — he’s at 12th on the list.

One of the 11 players ahead of Embiid? Emerging Sixers superstar Tyrese Maxey, who came in at ninth on the list.

Maxey is averaging 25.7 points and 6.6 assists as the primary guard on the Sixers. His strong start catapulted him into the national conversation as one of the league’s top guards, and seems like it made him one of the most popular new jersey purchases.

Embiid was 13th on the second-half list from 2022-23 and 11th in the first-half list from that year, despite his MVP-winning season. Embiid is following up his MVP campaign with an even better season in 2023-24, leading the NBA with 36 points per game while also averaging 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He was named an All-Star starter on Thursday.

This is Maxey’s first ever appearance on the list, which is compiled with data from the NBA’s online store.

Steph Curry, whose Warriors will host the Sixers on Tuesday night, tops the list. He’s followed by Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to round out the top 5.

The Sixers are one of three teams to have multiple players in the top 15 — the others being the Suns, with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and the Bucks, with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Sixers were also the fifth in terms of overall merchandise sales, according to the NBA’s data from their online store, coming in behind the Lakers, Celtics, Warriors, and Bucks, each of which has a player in the top 5 of the jersey rankings.

