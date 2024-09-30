Joel Embiid expects to ‘take a step back’ to allow the Sixers’ new additions to share the scoring load

After an offseason filled with acquisitions that left Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as the longest tenured Sixers, fans should expect to see even more of the team’s newest faces as the season draws closer.

If Monday’s media day was an accurate indication, fans should also expect to see less of Embiid — in a manner of speaking.

“My job this year and what I really want to focus on is empowering these guys,” Embiid said during the team’s annual media day inside its Camden facility. “I will [take over] when I have to. If it means, I have to score some points at some point, then I’m going to do it, but most of the time I really want to focus on just really letting the game come to me. I think in previous years I’ve had to [take over] because we didn’t necessarily have the man-power for me to kinda take that step back and [still] put us in a position to win, but I feel like this year with the guys that we added [I can take a step back].”

There is already less Embiid to see.

The Sixers center, who signed a three-year, $192.9 million max contract extension last month, said he lost about “25 to 30″ pounds in the offseason.

It seems the weight loss and his shift in focus align with the text message Embiid says he sent to president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after the Sixers were bounced from the playoffs by the New York Knicks last season.

“‘We got to do whatever it takes to make sure in the postseason I’m healthy,’” Embiid recalled texting Morey. “So this year is all about … whatever it takes to make sure that I get to [the playoffs] and I’m ready to go, because I believe for basically every year in my career I’ve been hurt in the playoffs …”

Last season alone, Embiid missed two months during the regular season after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid’s left knee.

In the playoffs against the Knicks later that season, Embiid also revealed that he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, which caused migraines, blurred vision, and paralysis of his face.

In previous seasons that included the playoffs, Embiid has suffered a right orbital bone fracture, a torn ligament in his right thumb, a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, and a left orbital fracture with an accompanying concussion.

The additions of Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Caleb Martin, could lessen much of Embiid’s offensive load. So would the continued ascent of Maxey, who agreed to a five-year, $204 million max contract extension in the summer.

The Sixers also bolstered its frontcourt, adding perennial rebounding power Andre Drummond at backup center.

“Listen,” said Sixers coach Nick Nurse, “I think [Drummond is] a really talented dude. I think there’s more there than just seeing him as a 10-defensive-rebounds-a-game guy. I think there’s more he can do.”

Nurse also praised Drummond’s defensive tenacity and versatility.

The Sixers also added Guerschon Yabusele, a power forward who earned Olympic fame during France’s run to a silver medal in Paris.

Nurse said Yabusele would have a chance to “impact the rotation” as a power forward, but perhaps also as a center in a “small-ball lineup.”

With more depth in the frontcourt and more offensive fire power overall, Embiid’s role could change. For now, that seems fine with him, with one caveat.

“Like I said in the past, I felt like I had to [take over],” Embiid said. “This year, I don’t think I’m gonna have to do it, unless I have to do it. So I really have a lot of confidence in these guys to figure it out and for me to just use myself as a decoy to allow [them] to be themselves and be good at what they do best.”

Later, he added: “The Olympics was fun. I finally won something. I finally got past the conference finals and I won something … Winning is great. So as long as we win, it doesn’t matter what the role is.”