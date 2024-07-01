Source: Tyrese Maxey agrees to five-year, $204 million extension with Sixers

Tyrese Maxey has agreed to a five-year, $204 million max contract extension with the 76ers, a source confirmed to The Inquirer Monday morning.

This news comes on the heels of the Sixers’ free-agency splash to land perennial All-Star forward Paul George on a four-year, $212 max deal. They will team up with 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid to create a formidable trio that the Sixers hope can challenge the newly crowned NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Maxey, 23, had to patiently wait for this extension, which he was eligible to sign last summer. But pushing the move until now gave Maxey a smaller $13 million cap hold, allowing the Sixers the space to offer George the maximum salary.

It paid off for the Sixers, and for Maxey. The 6-foot-2 guard also guaranteed himself a lucrative deal with his breakout 2023-24 season, during which he was named a first-time All-Star and the winner of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 6.2 assists, forming a dangerous two-man combination with Embiid.

It is the latest accomplishment in Maxey’s sharp ascension into one of the NBA’s top young players. He was drafted 21st overall in 2020, but has become known for his ability to explode to the basket with the ball in his hands and launch deep three-pointers. Following the messy departure of James Harden last season, Maxey also proved he could be the Sixers’ lead guard.

Maxey’s extension checks another box in what has been an extremely successful offseason so far for the Sixers. In addition to landing George, they agreed to re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year, $16.3 million deal. Former Sixer Andre Drummond will also return on a two-year, $10-plus million contract, while Eric Gordon will join on a veteran’s minimum deal.

