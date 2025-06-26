Five things to know about Johni Broome, who brings experience, and is familiar with being the villain

The Sixers picked Auburn power forward/center Johni Broome at No. 35 overall, their second and final selection in the NBA Draft.

Here’s five things to know about the newest member of the Sixers:

He started his college career at an HBCU

Before becoming one of the nation’s best college players at Auburn, Broome played his first two years of college basketball at Morehead State, an HBCU in Kentucky. Broome led the team to its first Ohio Valley tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in ten years in 2021. He posted 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Ohio Valley final and was named tournament MVP.

He’s got a lot of college experience

Broome is one of an increasingly rare group of draft prospects to play out his college eligibility. Broome played five years of college basketball, starting with two at Morehead State and then three years at Auburn. In his fifth year, Broome won SEC Player of the Year, the Karl Malone Award, and the Pete Newall Big Man of the Year Award, in addition to being named a consensus first-team All-American.

He’s familiar with being the villain

The Auburn Tigers were not exactly well-loved in the SEC. Broome and the Tigers embraced their “anti-hero” identity as they terrorized the SEC. He’ll definitely get a taste of that energy from fans (both home and on the road) in Philadelphia, but Broome’s always had confidence.

“I always had that chip on my shoulder, that edge. Growing up, I just had the utmost confidence, because where I’m from you’ve got to have confidence or you’re gonna get eaten alive,” Johni told SLAM. “I just grew up and I took it wherever it went with me. I went to college, my mindset was to kill whatever was in front of me. And that just carries on today, because the person I’m playing probably had more exposure, had more offers than me. So each and every night I go in looking to dominate.”

He’s got the stamp of approval from a fellow Auburn (and Sixers) legend

Did Broome overtake Sixers Hall of Famer Charles Barkley as the best player in Auburn history? Maybe!

“What he’s done for the program, him and coach (Bruce) Pearl and those guys, has been incredible,” Barkley said. “But if they could win a national championship, listen man, it’d be great. If he’s able to win a championship, I’d say he’s the greatest player in Auburn history. … He’s better than me in college.”

Ultimately, Broome and the Tigers lost in this year’ Final Four, but Barkley still offered his words of wisdom and support, giving him a big hug on the court and thanking him for everything he gave to Auburn.

He started as a football player

Broome came from a family of defensive ends. His dad, brother, and cousin all played football, and were built like edge rushers. While Broome grew far taller than anyone in the family, he was also much skinnier.

“He wasn’t looking like a 280-pound defensive end,” Broome’s dad told Yahoo! Sports. “He was shaped like a basketball player.”

Bonus: How to pronounce Johni

His name isn’t pronounced like Johnny — it’s pronounced jun-eye. Broome’s dad’s name is John, and Broome told Jay Bilas that his parents decided to add the I on the end when he was born, instead of just calling him John, to give him a name that was more unique, with more personality.

“My husband is John Sr., and my oldest son is John Jr., and when we had Johni, when we knew we was having my second son, we wanted our kids’ names to be unique, ... just have their own personality, have their own name, let it be something that you’re not one of many,” Broome’s mother told the Montgomery Advertiser. “With that comes character and strength, so we decided, after a couple of different options, it was going to be Johni.”

The family calls itself the “J.A.B Five” since they all have the same initials, J.A.B. Broome picked jersey number 4 in part because he’s the fourth member of his family, as the middle of three siblings.