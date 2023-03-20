Magic Johnson joins Sixers owner Josh Harris’ group in bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson is once again trying to dish out an assist in 76ers managing partner Josh Harris’ attempt to purchase an NFL franchise.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and a Hall of Famer, has joined Harris’ group in its bid for the Washington Commanders, according to Sportico. A spokesperson for Harris declined comment.

This comes after Johnson was part of Harris’ group that attempted to purchase the Denver Broncos last year. The Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion to the Walton-Penner Family Group.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that Apollo Global Management, which is co-founded by Harris, is a favorite to buy the Commanders from owner Dan Snyder. Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales teamed up to buy the team.

Harris reportedly had an estimated net worth of approximately $7.56 billion last year. As a high profile, well-respected Black investor, Johnson brings diversity to the group.

He was part of a group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 for $2 billion, of which Johnson invested $50 million.

Johnson is also part of the investing groups for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

Last year, Harris and Sixers co-managing partner David Blitzer were part of a group that submitted a bid for Premier League soccer team Chelsea F.C., which was sold last week to a group that included Todd Boehly. Harris and Blitzer run Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a sports entertainment company which owns and operates the Sixers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, among other assets.