Reports: Former Villanova star Josh Hart finalizing $81 million extension with Knicks

Perhaps the only person as well as the billion-dollar Mega Millions winner on Wednesday was Knicks guard Josh Hart.

According to reports, Hart was putting the finishing touches on a four-year contract extension valued at $81 million that would see Hart receive a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season.

Last season, Hart averaged 10.2 points in 25 games for the Knicks, who made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2013. The former Villanova guard is going into his seventh season since being selected by the Utah Jazz in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 NBA draft.

Hart, 28, joined the Knicks via a trade with Portland in February. He has averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in his NBA career When he joined the Knicks, he was reunited with fellow ‘Nova alum Jalen Brunson, who found out Hart was joining the team when he was in Philly getting his jersey retired at Villanova.

The deal to bring Hart to New York also saw the Knicks bid farewell to fellow Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono, also sending Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a first-round pick to the Trail Blazers.