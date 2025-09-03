Sixers play-by-play voice Kate Scott will make NFL broadcasting history

Kate Scott has broken plenty of barriers, and she’ll add another historic moment to her resumé later this month.

Scott, the play-by-play broadcaster for the 76ers on NBC Sports Philadelphia, will call the radio broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 28 in Dublin. Scott is the first woman to serve as an NFL play-by-play announcer for Westwood One, which has been the league’s audio broadcast partner since 1987. Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph also will be on the call.

The Athletic first reported the news.

The Week 4 game, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET, will be televised on the NFL Network. Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, and Jamie Erdahl will be the TV broadcast crew, per The Athletic.

This isn’t the first foray into NFL action for Scott, who’s called Sixers games since 2021. Since 2023, she’s called Seattle Seahawks preseason games for local television and in 2016 was the first woman to call an NFL game on local radio when she was part of the broadcast team for San Francisco 49ers preseason games.

Scott lent her voice to a video game and was one of the voices of Madden NFL 25. She’s also called football, the first woman to do so, and a litany of other sports for the Pac 12 Network.

She previously described soccer as her “first love” and has called a host of big matches over the years, including matches during the 2023 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She’s believed to be the only woman to have been a play-by-play voice for the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, college football, and the Olympics.