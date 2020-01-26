Soon after Romeire Brown heard the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday, he made a beeline for a spot he passes often: Lower Merion High School.
Brown, 29, laid a bouquet of daisies in Lakers purple and gold in honor of the 41-year-old basketball superstar, a native son and 1996 Lower Merion High grad. The gym at his alma mater is named Bryant Gymnasium.
“I pass here all the time. I always think to myself, ‘Wow, Kobe went here. One of the greats of all time came here,’” said Brown, who grew up in Lansdowne. “When I heard the news, I was just in a state of shock.”
Like many, Brown felt proud of Bryant, proud of his ties to the region.
“He was just an all-around great character,” said Brown. “We lost another one of our own.”
Amy Buckman, the Lower Merion School District spokesperson, said the community was reeling from the news of Bryant’s death.
“Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat,” Buckman said, using the name of the Lower Merion High mascot. Buckman called Bryant “one of our most illustrious alumni."
Buckman said the district “will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity” to the district, and said the Lower Merion High basketball teams would memorialize Bryant in some yet-to-be-determined way.
She said Gregg Downer, Bryant’s high school coach, was “devastated” by the news of Bryant’s death, as was Jeanne Mastriano, the Lower Merion English teacher who fostered his love of writing.
Arnold Haynes grew up in Ardmore and knew Bryant from the neighborhood. He attended Harriton High School in Lower Merion, and was graduating as Bryant was entering Lower Merion as a freshman, but the two played basketball together on local courts.
“He was obviously good enough to play with the older kids,” Haynes said. He recalled driving by Lower Merion High at 5:30 a.m. and seeing Bryant’s green Land Cruiser already parked outside of the gym.
“You knew he was here practicing,” said Haynes. “The hard work ... you try to emulate that, and that’s not just basketball, that’s life. Just hard work, period.”
Haynes said he was with Bryant a few days after Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, then traded to the L.A. Lakers in 1996. They were celebrating at a club in Philadelphia when someone stepped on Bryant’s shoe. Someone shouted, “Hey, that’s Kobe Bryant!”
The person who stepped on Bryant’s shoe was nonplussed, saying, “It’s not like you’re Michael Jordan,” Haynes remembers. He still laughs about that, and treasures a picture he has from that night.
Haynes gravitated toward the high school with his son, A.J., a junior at the school.
“He was more than just a basketball player,” A.J. Haynes said. Bryant, he said, “was a guy who showed us the right mindset in life. It was really, really sad.”
Bryant’s death caused ripples across the region.
“One of the game’s greatest scorers, Bryant was an artist on the basketball court and a player whose drive and intensity was rivaled in our time only by another legendary small forward, Michael Jordan," said Timothy Rub, head of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. "A tragic loss for Los Angeles and for Philadelphia.”
Zoe Strauss, an acclaimed local photographer, was also stunned by the news.
“It’s unbelievable," Strauss said. "It’s shocking in a sense that I can’t even believe.”
Bryant, Strauss said, “grew into a player who was a pleasure to watch, and he became an adult in a very public manner. He had a very public career and in a very significant shift, he became an adult.”
Strauss cited Bryant’s support of women’s sports — “not just as an advocate of women’s sports, but as someone who was more invested.” Bryant had four daughters, one of whom was a budding basketball talent who died in the crash along with him, and recently said he believes there are women who can play in the NBA now.
Inside Wells Fargo arena, people who arrived to attend a Jeff Dunham show struggled with the news.
“Kobe’s dead,” Eric Hartford said, shaking his head, walking through the arena’s halls and looking up at the ceiling.
Hartford, 39, of West Philly, said he played against the basketball legend when he attended Welsh Valley Middle School in the 1990s.
“Some people you can just tell that they have it,” he said. “On the day of the NBA draft, we all knew he was going to go.”
Hartford, who works in housekeeping at Wells Fargo, was taking a nap when his sister woke him up with the news. He hasn’t been able to stop thinking about it since.
“I’m at a loss for words. I don’t even want to be here right now,” he said as he prepared to begin his shift. “He’s my favorite player of all time. If you asked me who the best player in the game was, I would say Kobe."
Hartford was working at the arena Saturday night as Lebron James beat Bryant’s all-time shooting record against the Sixers.
“I can’t imagine what this must be like for LeBron right now,” he said. “To just pass your childhood idol, and then for him to pass away.”
Danielle Alexander said she’s still shocked by the news.
“It just hasn’t sunk in yet,” said the 29-year-old from Mount Airy. She remembers her younger brother imitating the basketball legend as they grew up.
“Every time he would shoot the ball, he’d yell, ‘Kobe!’”
Staff writer Stephan Salisbury contributed to this story.