There was a certain look that would appear on Bryant’s face when he was fully invested in an objective. It was less an expression than it was another state of being. Rivers had seen it on that early summer night in 2008, when he looked into the eyes of his vanquished opponent and realized that he’d better enjoy this celebration. He’d seen it two years later, when the Celtics kept on trapping Bryant and Bryant just kept on shooting, salvaging a 6-for-24 performance with 10 fourth-quarter points, including a pair of free throws that all but clinched the title with 25.7 seconds remaining. And Rivers was seeing it now, sitting in the corner of that room, listening with amusement as the legend peppered him with questions about his coaching.