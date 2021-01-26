From the moment that the Los Angeles Lakers acquired him until his death a year ago today, it seemed that he was growing up before America’s eyes, from a 17-year-old kid who dared to take his talent to the NBA to a husband and father who had shaken free of the arrogance and atrocious choices that once threatened his legacy and, at worst, his very freedom. He had played those 20 years with the Lakers, had won those five championships and that Olympic gold medal, had forged an identity as an emotional and psychological touchstone, the possessor of a mentality that all should adopt and emulate. And when that helicopter crashed into that Calabasas hillside, he still had more to accomplish: the Mamba Academy, his forays into publishing and storytelling, the raising of his four daughters, including Gianna, 13, aboard the copter with him. He had done great things, and there were great things yet ahead for him.