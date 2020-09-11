A: Thanks for the question, David. You have to pin this one on the ownership group. I’m saying that while disagreeing with that question about it not showing enough interest. I think the ownership may have been a little too hands on and had too many voices in the room making decisions. Think back to when Elton Brand was hired as general manager. The Sixers picked him over more experienced candidates because they wanted a GM willing to be a part of a collaborative decision-making process. I also think the ownership relied too much on analytics and didn’t hire enough basketball minds in the front office.