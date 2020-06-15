Even after a meeting this weekend among NBA players where some voiced objections to returning to action, the NBA is working out plans and for the season’s resumption.
The players voiced several concerns, which the NBA says it is addressing.
“We understand the players’ concerns and are working with the Players Association on finding the right balance to address them,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an email to The Inquirer.
On June 5, the National Basketball Players Association representatives approved the NBA’s 22-team format to restart the season on July 30 at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
Since then the NBA and the NBPA have been working through details on the resumption of the season.
According to ESPN, on Friday the NBA players had a meeting of about 100 on a call and NBPA vice president Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets made a case for not resuming the season. Some NBA players agree with Irving, that returning to the court will negatively affect the Black Lives Matter movement, taking attention away, with others focusing more on the games.
Lakers center Dwight Howard, in a statement to CNN, backed Irving.
A portion of what Howard wrote included, “The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved."
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, who began his career with the 76ers, also supported Howard and Irving.
It’s expected that these issues will be worked out.
In fact Williams’ Clippers teammate Patrick Beverley feels that NBA players will follow the lead of LeBron James.
NBA teams are expected to begin training camp on June 30 at their facilities and depart for Orlando the following week.
Each team will play eight regular-season games before the playoffs. (There could also be a mini playoff for the final spot if the ninth-seeded team in a conference is within four games of No. 8 seed after the eight games).
The Sixers have had players going through individual workouts. While an exact number isn’t known, a team official says a significant number of Sixers players have been working out.