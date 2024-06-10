With Dan Hurley turning down the Lakers, coaching job could go to someone with Philly ties

With University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reportedly turning down the Los Angeles Lakers job, it looks like a couple of TV analysts with Philly ties might be in line for the position.

Former Sixers shooter turned ESPN NBA announcer JJ Redick has long been linked to the Lakers job, which remains vacant more than a month after the team fired Darvin Ham after two seasons. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week the Lakers were “zeroing in” on Redick, who currently cohosts the Mind the Game podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.

Advertisement

Redick is also in the middle of calling the NBA Finals on ESPN between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, and has declined to say much about the potential of coaching the Lakers.

”My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals,” Redick told Gojo and Golic father-son duo Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I’ll just say that.”

Marc Stein wrote in his Sunday newsletter he was warned by “one well-placed insider” that former Villanova coach Jay Wright could emerge as “a stealth candidate.” Wright is an unlikely candidate, as he is currently a college basketball analyst for CBS and has repeatedly said he’s happy on TV and not interested in a return to coaching.

Maybe the “massive” offer the Lakers reportedly made to Hurley — $70 million over six years, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski — might be enough to convince Wright to coach again. A college coach his entire career, including 21 leading Villanova, Wright nearly jumped ship to the Sixers during Ed Stefanski’s tenure as general manager from 2007-11. He said during a 2023 interview on 94.1 WIP it was “as close as I had ever been” to coaching in the NBA.

CBS did no return a request to comment. Wright could not be reached Monday.

There’s also former Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell, who joined the Boston Celtics last year and has already spoken with the Lakers, according to Wojnarowski. The Lakers have also spoken with Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman and former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Wojnarowski reported.