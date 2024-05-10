LeBron James and JJ Redick have some thoughts on what makes Tyrese Maxey great: ‘He don’t get tired’

Tyrese Maxey elevated his game to new heights last season , winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and setting career-highs, even with superstar Joel Embiid sidelined for an extended period.

Maxey was even better in the playoffs, putting the Sixers on his back in a heroic Game 5 win over the Knicks and averaging 29.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, all up from his regular season totals. Players, fans, and pundits alike awed at Maxey’s performance.

On the most recent episode of their Mind the Game podcast, LeBron James and former Sixer JJ Redick became the latest to share their thoughts on what makes Maxey great. Primarily, according to Redick, it’s his acceleration, which helps him shake off defenders.

“He’s fast, but he also changes speeds so well,” Redick said, adding that while Maxey played well in Embiid’s absence, he’s clearly better with the former MVP on the court. “The way I would describe him and why I think he’s so good in the playoffs is because you can’t get ahold of him ... He constantly plays with a bounce to his step. And sometimes the bounces are slower, sometimes they’re faster, and then when he wants to turn on the jets, he turns on the jets. But it’s hard with just two defenders, I think, and space to actually get ahold of him, put your hands on him, and really slow him down.”

James shouted out Maxey’s athleticism and stamina.

“And the [expletive] don’t get tired. He don’t get tired,” James said before turning his attention to Maxey’s performance in that Game 5 win. “I mean, I watched that game last night, I think he played 50 minutes. I think maybe, you know, hurt his elbow at one point, turned his ankle at one point, hit the ground numerous times, try to go in the lane and dunk on two guys, get it blocked, get back up.

“You can’t get ahold of him, ‘cause he don’t get tired. You know, he just don’t get tired.”