The Sixers last week put Harding and Seric on their summer-league staff, the latest step forward for the team and the league. Harding, a former Duke all-American guard and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, will be on the front of the bench when the Sixers begin play Friday in Las Vegas. Seric, a former four-year starter from the New Jersey Institute of Technology where she earned a doctorate in computational fluid dynamics, will sit right behind her, reminding the coaching staff which player shoots best from where.