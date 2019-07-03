Smith, who at 6-foot-4 is two inches shorter than Richardson, will have to be another, and for a still-maturing player who has appeared in just eight NBA regular-season and postseason games, there will be no breaking-in period here. He has to come in ready to contribute next season, and there’s a natural apprehension about that prospect for anyone who hasn’t had the chance to watch Smith day after day during his brief college and professional careers. He had been a late bloomer in high school. He spent just one year at Texas Tech before becoming the 16th pick in last year’s NBA draft. And now the kid who missed most of his rookie season, who could have died because he happened to chew a piece of sesame chicken, will be a vital member of a team with championship hopes and expectations?