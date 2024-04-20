Sixers-Knicks news: Joel Embiid injury update; Philly prepares for former Villanova star Jalen Brunson
Embiid is listed as questionable and is expected to play, while Knicks will be without All-Star Julius Randle.
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The game will air on both NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight's game, but is expected to start. He faces a legacy series and has never looked more prepared, writes columnist David Murphy.
The Sixers will face former Villanova star Jalen Brunson, who averaged nearly 29 points a game leading the Knicks' to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's been three decades since the Sixers faced the Knicks in the playoffs. It didn't go so well for Philly last time. Here are some storylines to watch for this Sixers-Knicks series.
The Sixers hired Nick Nurse to get out of the second round. Now they have a path to do it.
Tobias Harris' tenure with the Sixers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes.
Joel Embiid injury update: Listed as questionable, expected to play
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the Sixer's injury report, but is expected to play, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey.
Embiid played 38 minutes in the Sixers' win over the Miami Heat Wednesday, but at times appeared bothered by the same left knee that forced him off the court for two months.
What was the Sixers' record vs. the Knicks this season?
The Knicks won three of this season’s four series meetings against the Sixers. All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, a former Villanova standout, averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during those four games.
However, New York will be without All-Star Julius Randle, who opted earlier this month to have season-ending shoulder surgery.
Sixers to face former Villanova star Jalen Brunson
This season has been another giant leap for Jalen Brunson, the crafty-yet-undersized point guard who spent much of his childhood living in Cherry Hill before playing at Villanova, where he became a two-time college basketball national champion and Player of the Year.
The 27-year-old has been one of the NBA’s premier success stories, as a first-time All-Star, likely All-NBA selection, and legitimate MVP candidate in his sixth season.
Sixers-Knicks playoff schedule
Game 1: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, 6 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN)
Game 2: Sixers at Knicks, Monday, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 3: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 4: Sixers vs. Knicks, Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and ABC)
Game 5: Sixers at Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, TBD (TBD)
Game 6: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, May 2, TBD (TBD)
Game 7: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, May 4, TBD (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
– Rob Tornoe
76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, how to watch and stream Game 1
The Sixers are back on NBC Sports Philadelphia tonight as they take on the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Kate Scott, in her third season as the TV voice of the Sixers, will call all the action alongside analyst Alaa Abdelnaby.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
Despite losing Jimmy Butler to a right MCL injury, the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 112-91 in their Friday night play-in game. That makes them the final playoff team in the Eastern Conference, meaning they'll take on the Boston Celtics beginning Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Butler is expected to miss several weeks.