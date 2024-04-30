Sixers-Knicks news: Philly on the brink of elimination; Joel Embiid injury status; NBA playoff bracket and schedule
The Knicks are up 3-1 against the Sixers. One more loss and Philly's season is over.
The Philadelphia 76ers face the New York Knicks tonight in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series (7:00 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT).
The Knicks lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. The Sixers would need to win three straight games to move on to the second round. A loss and the Sixers' season is over.
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, but expected to play. He is battling a mild case of Bell's palsy and still recovering from knee surgery.
Can the Sixers still win the series? That could rest on their ability to survive non-Embiid minutes. They also might consider starting Nico Batum in place of Tobias Harris.
Here's what our columnists think heading into Game 5: David Murphy | Marcus Hayes
It might be time to bench Tobias Harris
To extend their playoff series, the Sixers need to figure out a way to generate scoring when Joel Embiid’s out of the game.
One option would be to alter the starting lineup. They could start Nico Batum in place of Tobias Harris or Kelly Oubre Jr.
Joel Embiid injury status
No big surprises here – Sixers star Joel Embiid is once again listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday against the New York Knicks.
Embiid is still recovering from knee surgery and he's battling a mild case of Bell's palsy. Despite finishing with a team-high 27 points, Embiid appeared gassed in the fourth quarter of Game 4, where he was held to just one point and went 0-5 from the court.
76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, how to watch and stream Game 5
The Sixers are back in New York City tonight looking to avoid elimination against the New York Knicks in their first-round NBA playoff series.
The game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia beginning at 7:30 p.m., with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
Here's how things stack up in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday:
(No. 1) Boston Celtics have a 3-1 lead on the (No. 8) Miami Heat.
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers and (No. 5) Orlando Magic are tied 2-2.
(No. 6) Indiana Pacers have a 3-1 lead on the (No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks.
(No. 2) New York Knicks have a 3-1 lead on the (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers.
2024 NBA playoffs schedule
Conference semifinals: Begin May 6 or 7, but could end up starting as early as May 4, depending on the results from the first round (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
Conference finals: Begin May 21 or 22, but could begin as soon as May 19. (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
NBA Finals: Begin June 6 (ABC)