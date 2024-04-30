Tyrese Maxey, new Sixers alpha, would not let them lose Game 5 in New York despite Joel Embiid’s struggles

NEW YORK — As it turns out, the reports of the Sixers’ death was greatly exaggerated.

Surely, the reports were only premature — it’s got to end badly sooner or later — but they’re not dead yet.

Advertisement

Not as long as Tyrese Maxey is running, Tobias Harris is hustling, and Joel Embiid is limping.

Maxey dropped 46 points on the Knicks, including a 34-foot 3-pointer near the end of regulation that forced overtime in the 112-106 Game 5 win against the New York Knicks.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey saves Sixers’ season, spearheads 112-106 Game 5 overtime win

Harris, at the end of his exorbitant contract, scored 19.

Embiid overcame a poor offensive night: 19 points on 7-for-19 shooting with nine a career-high nine turnovers, though he played big in the final moments.

He stonewalled Josh Hart at the rim and began a fastbreak that gave the Sixers a one-point lead, then stole the ball from Jalen Brunson and converted an and-one 3-point-play at the other end to make it 106-102. That pretty much did it.

He won his first elimination game in seven tries — or rather, Maxey did.

The series returns to Philly on Thursday night. Why?

Because the Sixers played hard. Harder than the Knicks. Finally.

They finally won the offensive rebounding battle, 12-6.

Embiid finally got some help. He needed 50 to win Game 3 while his forwards pretty much watched. Thursday, they finally got to the rim. Harris finally showed up, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points.

Will any of it matter? Will the Process advance?

Probably not. History is a vicious mistress. The Sixers are 0-17 when trailing 3-1 in a seven-game series. Slightly more than 7% of teams that open series 0-2 win four of the next five.

And this team doesn’t have championship DNA.

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey blew it when he traded Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris from the Sixers

This is Year 11 of The Process, the disastrous, extended deconstruction of a franchise begun by Sam Hinkie and continued by three other top dogs, most recently Daryl Morey.

They trail a Knicks team on which three of their starters — Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo — had 10 playoff starts among them before this series.

Of his turnovers, Embiid’s seventh gave the Knicks a fast-break bucket and an 80-77 lead with 6:15 to play. The Sixers did not wilt. Maybe it was the coach.

Nick Nurse replaced Doc Rivers who replaced Brett Brown because neither could get Embiid and the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs. The Sixers fell from the No. 4 seed into the play-in poll after Embiid underwent knee surgery in February, but the Knicks have been without Julius Randle for weeks. They earned the No. 2 seed; Embiid returned near the end of the season and the Sixers settled for No. 7.

They remained exquisitely undermanned.

Morey banked on fan-favorite and inexplicable media darling Paul Reed developing into a dependable backup, but for the second game in a row Nurse could not afford to have Reed on the court in the second half. When Embiid rested for one minute in the fourth quarter to ice his knee, the Sixers went with three forwards. The absence of De’Anthony Melton continued to resonate; 38-year-old pickup Kyle Lowry, forced to start, did little more than foul the Knicks and lobby referees.

Maxey took another step toward the center of the Sixers’ stage. Harris rallied. Oubre showed up.

Can they do it two more times? Can Maxey carry them to three straight wins?

Probably not. But this wasn’t nothing.