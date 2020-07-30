“My dad was born and raised in Haiti and as he grew up there, they had a dictator and there is something that not a lot of people in the U.S are aware of or understand the reality of, and to be raised with that perspective and understand and appreciate what it means to vote and to be a part of a democracy where your opinion matters,” Thybulle said. “It is taken for granted I think a lot and it is something I am passionate about and my family is passionate about and I think a lot of other players are as well and just trying to educate people…”