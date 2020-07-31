There is one school of thought (including from this reporter) that the Sixers would be better off staying at the No. 6 seed, where they would avoid the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks until the Eastern Conference final. That is not to say they would have it easy against any other opponents, but having a few series to gain momentum against the favored Bucks appears the best route to go. If the Sixers don’t stay at the No. 6 seed, moving up to No. 3 would also keep them from facing the top seed until the conference final.