Here is my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: Yes, I know that Matisse Thybulle committed three turnovers in the fourth quarter. But even with that, the Sixers rookie was by far the best player on the floor. The reserve guard scored a career-best 20 points in a career-high 31 minutes, 33 seconds. His highlights were his career-best five three-pointers in eight attempts. The two-way player also finished with a team-high three steals and one block.
Worst performance: This goes to Joel Embiid on a night he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a season-high six assists. The two-time All-Star center was an offensive no-show in the second half, scoring just one point and attempting only one shot, a miss. He also had a game-worst seven turnovers after he had eight turnovers in his last game, Thursday’s loss at the Washington Wizards. Five of Sunday’s turnovers came in a second half in which he graded out at a minus-15. Embiid had three turnovers in a 51-second stretch of the fourth quarter.
Best defensive performance: While Thybulle had three steals and a block, I had to give this to Al Horford. The Sixers power forward had two huge blocks and added a steal. He really brought it on the defensive end against the Raptors.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ six turnovers in the last three minutes of the game while the Raptors employed a press. The Sixers committed 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter and 20 total. With the game on the line, the Sixers looked like a middle-school team facing a press for the first time.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ second-quarter shooting. They made 61.9% percent (13 of 21) of their shots during that stretch.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to Ben Simmons because he was the primary ballhandler in the final three minutes. The point guard finished one assist short of a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. But with the game on the line, he was basically an inbounder who raced down the court while his teammates played hot potato with the ball. In those instances, the All-Star needs to come get the ball.
Best of the best: Thybulle, once again, showed his value to the team. The Sixers improved to 12-1 in games in which he’s played 15 or more minutes.