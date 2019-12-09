Worst performance: This goes to Joel Embiid on a night he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a season-high six assists. The two-time All-Star center was an offensive no-show in the second half, scoring just one point and attempting only one shot, a miss. He also had a game-worst seven turnovers after he had eight turnovers in his last game, Thursday’s loss at the Washington Wizards. Five of Sunday’s turnovers came in a second half in which he graded out at a minus-15. Embiid had three turnovers in a 51-second stretch of the fourth quarter.