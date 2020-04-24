Michael Jordan didn’t walk away from basketball yesterday. He sprinted.

Jordan, 30, left on legs still young enough to carry his team to more championships, with skills nearly untouched by the passage of time in his nine seasons in the National Basketball Association.

He left the game that defined him, and that he redefined with his play, without a wrinkle on his face or a tear in his eye.

“I’ve heard all the speculation,” said Jordan, “but I’ve always stressed that when you lose the motivation and the sense that you have something to prove on the basketball court, then it’s time to move away from basketball. I’ve reached the pinnacle. I’ve achieved a lot. I don’t have anything else to prove.”