CLEVELAND — Montrezl Harrell missed Sunday’s practice at the 76ers practice facility with a right intercostal strain and is listed as day-to-day, a source confirmed.

The Sixers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Monday’s exhibition game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Harrell’s injury doesn’t appear to be one the team is concerned about. But his absence led to fourth-string center Charles Bassey receiving meaningful practice reps Sunday.

Harrell is listed third on the depth behind perennial All-Star center Joe Embiid and Paul Reed.

Harrell signed a two-year, $5.2 million contract with the Sixers on Sept. 13. The thought was the 6-foot-7, 240-pounder with a 7-4 wingspan would be Embiid’s primary backup. However, Reed has held that role all preseason. Both reserves are expected to see time this season.

Harrell, an eighth-year veteran, had 10 points, five rebounds in three assists in last Monday’s 127-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. However, he fouled out in just 11 minutes, 44 seconds.

He followed that up with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in Wednesday’s 113-112 victory over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. He scored a driving layup with 26.7 seconds to put the Sixers up, 111-109, and give them the lead for good.

Harrell came to Philly to provide scoring and toughness off the bench. He was the 2020 sixth man of the year with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He’s averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 458 games with 29 starts over seven combined seasons with the Houston Rockets, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.