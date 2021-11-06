CHICAGO — Unfortunately for the 76ers, Matisse Thybulle has joined the club.

On Friday, Thybulle became the third Sixers player placed into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the forward will not play in Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Tobias Harris was placed in the protocols on Monday and Isaiah Joe joined him on Thursday. Joe’s verdict prompted the entire team to get tested for the virus before Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. At the time, everyone else received a negative test.

Thybulle, who’s locker is next to Joe’s, was placed in protocols one day later for contact tracing.

A player, who test positive, can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

» READ MORE: Isaiah Joe entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, prompting the Sixers to test their entire team

Thybulle’s situation could leave the Sixers will just eight available players for Saturday night’s game.

Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), and Jaden Springer (G-League assignment) join Thybulle, Joe and Harris as members of the team’s 15-man roster unavailable for the game. Meanwhile, Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right wrist soreness) are listed as questionable.

Despite being a guard, Thybulle started the past two games at power forward in place of Harris. He’s averaging 5.1 points, a league seventh-best 2.3 steals and 10th-best 1.7 blocks.

The Eastern Conference first-place Sixers (7-2) are looking to beat the third-place Bulls (6-2) for the second time in four days. The Sixers prevailed 103-98 on Wednesday.