DETROIT — The 76ers are bracing for the worst after reserve guard Isaiah Joe was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol on Thursday, a source confirms.

As a result, the entire Sixers team is being tested for COVID-19 out of precaution prior to Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. ESPN was first to report the news.

This comes after Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID. The standout forward has missed the last two games with the illness and could be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated, is symptomatic. The 29-year-old is experiencing fatigue and congestion. Another Sixers starter, Danny Green, is sidelined with left hamstring soreness.

Back on Jan. 9, the Sixers played with just seven players due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries in a 115-103 home loss the Denver Nuggets. Then a couple weeks later, COVID-19 forced the postponement of last season’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Sixers did not have the eight required available players because of contact tracing for COVID-19.