NBA draft fashion winners and losers: Tre Johnson, VJ Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, and too many loafers

The intersection of sports and fashion is always evolving, and draft outfits have become a hot topic of discussion. This year’s NBA first-round draftees mostly took the safe route with their outfits at the Barclays Center in New York.

Some themes of the night included sparkles, suit jackets lined with personal touches, and muted colors, but a few players strayed beyond the norm.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits.

Best dressed goes to …

VJ Edgecombe

And not just because he’s the newest 76er. Designed by his brother, Edgecombe’s suit depicted the colors of the Bahamian flag on the sleeves, and family photos on the inside. The outfit was personal and clean.

Tre Johnson

His knee-length shorts were the star of the green room. Paired with tall socks leading into chunky loafers, he toyed with business on the top, schoolboy on the bottom. The whole outfit was perfectly tailored. No notes — although social media users have a lot.

» READ MORE: Five things to know about VJ Edgecombe, from playing barefoot in the Bahamas to a walking highlight reel

Kasparas Jakucionis

The shade of brown of his suit and the details on his tie matching his lapel pin was a great touch. His chunky shoes — boots? — also differed from the slim loafers several other draftees were wearing.

Honorable mentions

Carter Bryant

On paper, the outfit isn’t great. The deep V-neck jacket, chunky jewelry, and sparkly shoes sound like a recipe for failure, but Bryant pulled it off.

Will Riley

Although his suit didn’t photograph great on the red carpet, the texture of the shirt paired with the almost-oversized silhouette was an incredible way to discretely switch things up. The real star of this outfit, though, was the inside panel of the jacket, which displayed the Canadian flag.

Nique Clifford

While the purple-to-pink blazer was a miss, Clifford’s shoes saved the outfit. He wore a purple Nike sneaker on one foot, and a pink on the other, and it was fun, youthful, and worked. Also, the Clifford the Big Red Dog patch is awesome.

Khaman Maluach

This suit was classy, elegant, and fun. Decked with the flags of South Sudan and Uganda, Maluach looked great. The pearl-colored shirt, buttoned to the top, made a nice backdrop for his layered necklace.

Questionable outfits

Joan Beringer

The outfit looked mismatched. Pink blazer, white shirt, black pants, brown shoes — they’re all good pieces separately, but they don’t work together. The success of this outfit is still up in the air.

Ace Bailey

His outfit definitely fit with his fiery personality. The thought was there, but between the oversized sequins, bright red shirt, and blinding chain, it was a bit much.

All those loafers with no socks

Come on, guys, what are we doing? Please put socks on. The slip-on loafer style that took the draftees by storm needs to be retired.