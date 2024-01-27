Undermanned Sixers fight hard, but are doomed by poor fourth-quarter shooting in loss to Nuggets

DENVER — The 76ers made things competitive, after all.

The Sixers and Denver Nuggets were supposed to square off in star-studded game, featuring two of the league’s best players in Philly’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokić.

Well, the fans didn’t get to see Embiid battle Jokić. Nor did they get a glimpse of Tyrese Maxey going head-to-head with Denver point guard Jamal Murray. That’s because Nico Batum was the Sixers’ only regular starter that played.

It almost didn’t matter, as the Nuggets barely escaped with a 111-105 victory Saturday evening at Ball Arena.

Maxey and Tobias Harris were ruled out 90 minutes before the game. Then, Embiid was scratched right before tip off. De’Anthony Melton has missed 10 of the last 12 games with a back injury.

With them out, the Sixers’ starting lineup consisted of Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Paul Reed, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Patrick Beverley. That group, along with reserves KJ Martin, Danuel House Jr., Furkan Korkmaz, and Jaden Springer, gave the Nuggets a run for their money.

Reed finished with a career-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 center outplayed Jokić, who had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists, for long stretches of the game.

Meanwhile, Oubre (25 points), Morris (17), and Beverley (17 points and 11 assists) were the other double-figure scorers. But as hard as the Sixers played, they were doomed by poor fourth quarter shooting.

They made just 6 of 21 shots in the quarter, including shooting 1-for-7 from three.

Morris scored all of his points in the first half on 7-for-9 shooting. However, he missed all seven of his shots after intermission.

As a result, the Sixers dropped to 29-15 and suffered their second straight loss. Meanwhile, the Nuggets improved to 32-15.

No Embiid

The reigning MVP is dealing left knee soreness. A source said the Sixers athletic care didn’t like what it saw from the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder during his on-court, pregame warmup and made the decision to shut him down for the day. Embiid was not listed on the injury report. He was booed when he emerged from the locker room to join his team midway through the fourth quarter.

The seven-time All-Star last played in Colorado on Nov. 8, 2019. Back then, Embiid finished with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting to go with 15 rebounds, two assists, one block, and eight turnovers in a 100-97 setback.

While he wasn’t on the bench, the Nuggets fans were vocal at Embiid missing four straight games here. During the national anthem, a fan yelled “Embiid’s a coward,” drawing cheers. Then, in the first quarter, the crowd chanted “Where’s Embiid At? … Where’s Embiid At? … Where’s Embiid At?” They repeated that chant during various parts of the game.

This comes a year after Denver fans took shots at Embiid for sitting out last season’s game. At that time, there were “MISSING PERSON: JOEL EMBID AKA ‘THE PROCESS’” signs all over the arena.

While he’s had injuries, some Nuggets fans question if Embiid is avoiding playing Jokić in the Mile High City.

Meanwhile, Maxey was sidelined with a sprained left ankle. Harris missed his second consecutive game with an illness.

Up Next

The Sixers travel to Portland Saturday night. They have a practice scheduled Sunday, before facing the Trail Blazers Monday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers take a 13-32 record into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons is Portland’s leading scorer at 23.7 points per game. Forward Jerami Grant, a former Sixer, is second at 21.1 points. Swingman Matisse Thybulle, another former Sixer, is tied for third in the league in steals at 1.6.