NBA fines Sixers $100k for violating injury rules with Joel Embiid

MIAMI — The 76ers were once again fined for violating the NBA’s injury reporting rules in regard to Joel Embiid.

This time, the league fined them $100,000 on Friday for failure to accurately disclose Embiid’s availability prior to Tuesday’s 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

The reigning MVP was listed as “out” in the initial report and remained that way until being upgraded to “questionable” one hour, 45 minutes before the game. Embiid subsequently played in the game, which wasn’t surprising.

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘Now that Joel Embiid is back, is this the year?’

Embiid had been practicing with the Sixers days prior with the intention of playing in the game, according to sources. And moments after he was upgraded to “questionable,” there was a report stating he intended to play in the game.

The hefty fine takes into account the Sixers’ history of violating injury report rules.

They were last fined on Feb. 1 after Embiid’s late scratch on Jan. 27 before tipoff of a 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. That time, Emibiid’s absence was a surprise to the Nuggets and didn’t sit well with Denver coach Mike Malone.