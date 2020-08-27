KISSIMMEE, Fla. — NBA players have decided to continue with the postseason, but games won’t resume until Friday at the earliest, a league source said.
This comes after the NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer seasons were interrupted Wednesday as players boycotted games to protest racial injustice and Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis.
In a Thursday morning meeting, the players felt it was best to remain in the NBA bubble as a way to use their platforms to fight racism. They’re looking for better ways to make statements against social injustice.
There will be another meeting Thursday with two members from each team in the bubble on hand. The NBA board of governors is also meeting Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers decided in a preliminary player vote not to resume the season. However, they changed their minds during Thursday’s meeting.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association postponed Wednesday’s three playoff games in the bubble at Walt Disney World after the Milwaukee Bucks made it clear they would not play Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest of the Blake shooting.
Milwaukee is 40 miles north of Kenosha.
While the postseason will resume, Thursday’s playoff games — Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz , Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, and Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks — will be postponed. Wednesday’s playoff games between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers were also postponed.
The playoffs could resume as early as Friday, a source said.
NBA players and coaches in the bubble met Wednesday night to discuss the issue, and a league source said they first spoke via Zoom with the family of Jacob Blake. The Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala and the Lakers’ LeBron James spoke about the players’ staying united, and holding their team owners accountable for their stances.
The group talked about the finances of more boycotts, and future collective bargaining agreements if they ended the season. The Bucks’ Kyle Korver and Clippers coach Doc Rivers talked about what steps to take next, and others talked about their power to vote. Rockets assistant coach John Lucas said, “Today is historic.”