The Greek Freak had seen enough. He and the Bucks refused to emerge for their 4 p.m. start against the Orlando Magic. Within the hour James, whose Lakers were slated to play the Blazers, had led his team to boycott, too. So had Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association and the point guard of the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose team was scheduled to play the Rockets between the Bucks’ game and the Lakers’.