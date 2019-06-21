The Sixers got themselves a three-and-D man in Matisse Thybulle on Thursday night. That’s NBA lingo for a guy who is a threat from three-point range and a gluestick on defense.
Those guys win games, especially in the postseason, but they don’t usually win prestigious individual awards.
That’s a big reason Thybulle is not on the opening boards that bookmakers have set for the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year.
ROY voters like offensive stats, which is why No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson opened as the prohibitive favorite. At Duke, Williamson averaged 22 points, nine boards, and two assists, steals and blocks. He’s also a diligent defender.
“[Williamson] comes in as one of the top prospects and having him as -10000 to be the No. 1 pick overall illustrates his talent," said John Sheeran, director of risk and trading for FanDuel. "His odds are reflective of how dominant he was at the NCAA level, but we are super interested to see how that transfers to the pros.”
FanDuel, which is online in New Jersey and has a retail location at Valley Forge Casino Resort, has Williamson at -150 to win rookie of the year, with Ja Morant (+400) and R.J. Barrett (+550) rounding out the top three favorites. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton, opened at +300 to win ROY.
Thybulle had more than 20 points just once in 135 games at Washington, and averaged 9.1 points last season. He was the Naismith national defensive player of the year and twice the Pac-12 DPOY.
“He isn’t in the top 24 listed in terms of favorites," Sheeran said, "but we would be happy to list him” upon customer request.
DraftKings took a different approach to open its ROY odds. It’s offering Williamson at -167 against the field, which would include any other player (including Thybulle), at +137.
DraftKings also has Williamson to average more points per game over New York’s Barrett (+140) and Memphis’ Morant (+180) in head-to-head props. Williamson is -167 against Barrett, and -225 and against Morant. DraftKing will probably enhance its ROY offerings at some point.
A defensive stalwart can win rookie of the year. He just needs some help.
Malcolm Brogdon won the 2016-17 award after averaging just 10.2 points, fewest ever for a rookie of the year. That was a relatively weak first-year class diminished by the fact that Joel Embiid, who had sat out the previous two seasons, played just 31 games. Embiid averaged 20.2 points in 2016-17, but missed the final 37 games with a knee injury.
Runner-up Dario Saric, another Sixer, had similar statistics to Brogdon’s, but Milwaukee qualified for the postseason that year and Philadelphia finished next to last in the conference.
Since LeBron James entered the league in 2003, the rookie of the year has been won by a No. 1 overall pick seven times. Brogdon, selected 36th overall, is the only second-rounder to win NBA rookie of the year in the modern era.
Dallas’s Luka Doncic, the third overall pick in 2018, is expected to win this year’s ROY, which will be announced Monday. He opened last season at +220. Doncic is a finalist with Trae Young (fifth pick) and Ayton (first).
No player selected No. 20, which is where Thybulle went before Boston traded him to the Sixers, has ever won the top rookie award.
Via FanDuel
Zion Williamson, drafted No. 1, New Orleans: -150
Ja Morant, No. 2, Memphis: +400
R.J. Barrett, No. 3, New York: +550
Darius Garland, No. 5, Cleveland: +1400
Coby White, No. 7, Chicago: +2000
Jarrett Culver, No. 6, Minnesota: +2000
*DeAndre Hunter, No. 4, Atlanta: +2000
Rui Hachimura, No. 9, Washington +3000
*Michael Porter Jr., No. 14 (2018), Denver: +3300
Nassir Little, No. 25, Portland: +3300
Cam Reddish, No. 10, Atlanta: +3300
Romeo Langford, No. 14, Boston: +5000
PJ Washington, No. 12, Charlotte: +5000
Sekou Doumbouya, No. 15, Detroit: +7500
Jaxson Hayes, No. 8, New Orleans: +7500
Bol Bol, No. 44, Denver: +7500
Brandon Clarke, No. 21, Memphis: +7500
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, No. 17, New Orleans: +7500
Goga Bitadze, No. 18, Indiana: +10000
Kevin Porter Jr., No. 30, Cleveland: +10000
Tyler Herro, No. 13, Miami: +10000
Cameron Johnson, No. 11, Phoenix: +10000
Ty Jerome, No. 24, Phoenix: +10000
Keldon Johnson, No. 29, San Antonio: +15000
*Notes: Players are shown with teams they are expected to play for in 2019-20, including Atlanta’s DeAndre Hunter. … The Lakers reportedly traded the No. 4 pick (Hunter) to New Orleans before the draft in the Anthony Davis deal. New Orleans, also reportedly, then sent that pick to Atlanta. But because both trades also involve veteran players, the deals cannot become official until the start of the new league year July 6. … Michael Porter Jr. was the 14th overall pick in 2018. He sat out last season after back surgery and is eligible for the 2019-20 ROY award.