*Notes: Players are shown with teams they are expected to play for in 2019-20, including Atlanta’s DeAndre Hunter. … The Lakers reportedly traded the No. 4 pick (Hunter) to New Orleans before the draft in the Anthony Davis deal. New Orleans, also reportedly, then sent that pick to Atlanta. But because both trades also involve veteran players, the deals cannot become official until the start of the new league year July 6. … Michael Porter Jr. was the 14th overall pick in 2018. He sat out last season after back surgery and is eligible for the 2019-20 ROY award.