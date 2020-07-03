Lost amid the ongoing debates over the government’s role in shuttering business is the fact that, even in a libertarian utopia devoid of top-down intervention, economies require willing participation. It is a laughable conception to think that the great engine of American commerce would have kept on humming for these last four months if there had not been an official directive to close. We seem to forget that the NBA paved the way for the ensuing wave of shutdowns by closing its own doors in mid-March, rather than the other way around. For the league’s hardwood marketplace to remain in business, it needs to ensure a level of safety acceptable to those who will transact within. And by all accounts — most crucially those of its participants — the plan that Silver and his staff have developed meets that threshold.