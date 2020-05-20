The Mayo Clinic is working with the NBA to determine how many players and staff members have antibodies to COVID-19.
Those with antibodies could potentially be immune to being reinfected. Close to 400 people from around half of the NBA teams have participated in the Mayo Clinic’s antibodies study, according to The Ringer. More teams could join when their practice facilities open. ESPN is reporting that all teams are expected to participate in the study.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. is in serious discussions with the NBA and appears to be the frontrunner to host NBA teams in campus-like site minus fans, according to The Athletic. Disney and Las Vegas are the leading possible locations.
If the NBA season does return, it’s expected to be in July, with training camp beginning sometime in June. More than a week ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told his league’s Board of Governors he planned to decide on the season in two-to-four weeks.
Antibodies testing participants reportedly received fingerstick blood draw, created by the Mayo Clinic, and a vein puncture blood draw at their team’s practice facilities. The supplies were shipped to the team doctors from the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Priya Sampathkumar is leading the Mayo Clinic’s research team to determine the number of people in the NBA with antibodies.
"It would be hugely helpful because the fingerstick blood draw could be done at home and the sample could be mailed in for testing at a lab,” Sampathkumar told The Ringer. “Vast numbers of people could be tested without any need to go to the hospital or a clinic to receive a blood draw.”
The blood draws will help the NBA track the spread of COVID-19 around the league, and help with the overall research of antibodies. It could also help speed up the resumption of the 2019-20 season.
“With coronavirus being so new, we’re still not sure whether these antibodies will last more than a few months or if it truly means you are immune,” Sampathkumar told The Ringer. “But with most viruses, when you have antibodies, it means you have immunity to the virus for several months or several years.”
The Phillies were among Major League Baseball teams that participated in a similar study conducted by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) at Stanford University. Only 0.7 % of 5,000-plus MLB employees tested positive for antibodies. Baseball players weren’t included in the testing.