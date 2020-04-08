The National Basketball Players Association stressed during Tuesday’s conference call with NBA agents that no decision has been made about resuming the season, a league source confirmed. The agents were also informed that there hasn’t been a consensus on a cutoff date to make a decision.
However, the NBPA did reiterate how owners could withhold 25% of players’ remaining salary if the season is canceled. Predraft guidelines along with the uncertainties with this season’s revenue sharing and next season’s salary cap were among other topics.
The pay reduction would not affect players waived before March 13 or those on two-way contracts.
The source said the owners would most likely deduct 15% from players’ remaining salary since they already withhold 10% in escrow. That would give them the 25% needed.
Meanwhile, agents were told that NBA teams are currently not permitted to work out 2020 NBA draft prospects. Prospects can sign with an agent. But NBA teams will be fined if they do anything in regards to interviewing, working out or having virtual meetings with draft prospects.
The agents were told the NBA has yet to do an audit for this season due to the uncertainty involving the remainder of the campaign. As a result, the dollar amount of players’ portion from the league’s revenue sharing has yet to be determined, agents were told. Agents were also informed that next season’s salary cap won’t be determined until after the audit.
All NBA games were suspended March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the new expectation is the NBA might not resume until July, if at all.
The Sixers (39-26) are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.